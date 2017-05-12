Police arrest elementary school teacher for alleged inappropriate conduct with student

A teacher at a Killeen elementary school has been arrested for inappropriate conduct with a student, according to police.

Killeen PD said that a teacher at Iduma Elementary, Thomas Cannon, had inappropriate contact with a student.

According to the Killeen ISD superintendent, Dr. John Craft, Cannon was removed from a classroom and prohibited from returning until an investigation was completed.

In the investigation, a juvenile had disclosed that Cannon had inappropriate physical contact with them.

Cannon was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The district released a statement Friday afternoon:

"The safety of our students is always our highest priority at Iduma Elementary and across KISD and we take their safety very seriously. If the allegations of misconduct in this case are true, we will support the strongest possible action against the teacher.

