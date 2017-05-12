West police department investigates vandalism at city park

The West Police Department is encouraging residents to report any suspicious activity or any damages they notice at West City Park.

Police Chief Darryl Barton said within the last few months, the park has been vandalized. The gates of the basketball court were taken off, a water fountain was broken off, a bathroom door was damaged and there was graffiti on the firefighter helmet at the playground.

Police identified some juveniles responsible for some of the damage, but they are still looking for the others responsible for the rest of the damage.

The police department did not receive reports on some of those things until weeks after it happened.

Barton is asking the community to report anything they notice to the police department as soon as possible by calling police dispatch at (254) 757-5222.

