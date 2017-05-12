Two suspects arrested for bringing women from China for prostitution

Two were arrested in connection to a human trafficking case in the Central Texas area.

According to the McLennan County Sheriff's Department, a human trafficking ring was bringing women from China and distributing them around the nation for prostitution.

Search warrants were conducted in several locations, such as Houston and Austin, leading detectives to New York City.

On March 17, authorities executed a search warrant and the arrest of Ling Yu, who was indicted by a McLennan County grand jury for engaging in organized crime.

Another suspect, Hang Zheng, was arrested in Austin for engaging in organized crime.

A total of $115,000 was seized from the suspects. Sixteen Chinese women were found to have been working for the suspects in Waco, Houston, Austin, Galveston, Victoria, Brooklyn, Queens, Indianapolis, Washington D.C., Boston, and New Orleans.

Outstanding warrants are out for the arrest of Zhao Chen Shi and Xubin Zou.

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office worked with Homeland Security Investigations - Austin, Houston Police Department Human Trafficking, the Austin Police Department, and the New York City Queens North VICE Unit.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.