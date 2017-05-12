CTX utility company warns customers of new phone scam

A utility company in Bryan is warning people about a phone scam that is targeting their customers.

Bryan Texas Utilities said scammers are calling and demanding money from people, while threatening to disconnect their service if they don’t pay.

BTU said normally customers would not receive a phone call from their company except in certain circumstances. Also, if BTU were to call, they would never demand customers to pay money immediately. Instead information concerning payments would be sent through the mail.

Therefore, if you receive a phone call, check to make sure it’s a valid call by reaching out to the Bryan Texas Utility company at 979-821-5700.

Also, commercial customers should know calls are made Monday through Friday during normal business hours. This means you would never receive a call after 5:00 p.m. or on the weekends.

Lastly, If you think you've received a scam call, contact the Bryan Police Department.

