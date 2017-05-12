Do mosquitoes like to bite some people more than others?

One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
The Temple Police Department said they are searching for a child that walked away from Thorton Middle School Friday morning.More >>
Sessions directs federal prosecutors to pursue the most serious charges possible against the vast majority of suspects, a reversal of Obama-era policies.More >>
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.More >>
As temperatures and the humidity go up, so do the chances of encountering the bugs that go along with late spring time—and that includes mosquitoes.More >>
