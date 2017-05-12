Glenn Moore and "The King and His Court" - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Glenn Moore and "The King and His Court"

Baylor Lady Bears Head Coach, Glenn Moore has led the Softball Team to national prominence, but before this he was on the diamond himself. Moore spent nearly three seasons with the world famous, "The King and His Court", fastpitch softball entertainment group, the original four-man softball team. Moore joined the team after graduating college and spent nearly three seasons with them. The Team is softball's version of the Harlem Globetrotters. The King and His Court was America's number one softball entertainment organization.

Moore says, "I felt like kinda a rock star,, signed a lot of autographs as if I was important. We had a comedian on the team that would instigate a lot of that. I just loved the game and played with that kinda passion, that's kinda how I grew up, family going to watch my dad play and so I learned a lot of that regard, and met a lot of really neat people that love softball."

