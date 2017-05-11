Area cleared after accident involving 18-wheeler and Texas A&M t - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Area cleared after accident involving 18-wheeler and Texas A&M truck

COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

The College Station Police Department said that a 18-wheeler and a Texas A&M truck and trailer collided on the intersection of FM 60 and FM 2818.

Police said the fire department had to extricate the driver of the truck. 

He was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. 

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured. 

The investigation is ongoing.

