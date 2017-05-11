Officials certain missing man swept away by flooding is Fort Hood soldier, continue search

Additional search dogs, crews and soldiers have been deployed on Fort Hood to continue a search for a missing driver.More >>
The search continues for a person who was swept away into Clear Creek near Turkey Run Road Tuesday after Fort Hood emergency services crews found the vehicle.
One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.
Sixty-five years ago, on May 11th, 1953, a powerful F-5 tornado hit downtown Waco, Texas, killing 114 people.
The College Station Police Department said they are working a major accident near FM 60 and FM 2818 involving an 18-wheeler.
