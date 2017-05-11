Officials certain missing man swept away by flooding is Fort Hood soldier, continue search

The search continues for a person who was swept away into Clear Creek near Turkey Run Road Tuesday after Fort Hood emergency services crews found the vehicle.

The search continues for a person who was swept away into Clear Creek near Turkey Run Road Tuesday after Fort Hood emergency services crews found the vehicle.

Fort Hood: Emergency crews find vehicle, but not person swept away by flooding

Fort Hood: Emergency crews find vehicle, but not person swept away by flooding

Additional search dogs, crews and soldiers have been deployed on Fort Hood to continue a search for a missing driver.

Additional search dogs, crews and soldiers have been deployed on Fort Hood to continue a search for a missing driver.

Fort Hood: additional crews deployed to help in search for missing man

Fort Hood: additional crews deployed to help in search for missing man

The search for a missing Fort Hood man is continuing one month later.

Search efforts have not stopped for the missing man, who Fort Hood officials are "reasonably certain" is a Fort Hood soldier.

The search began on April 11 after a vehicle was swept into Clear Creek near Turkey Run Road.

"First and foremost, our primary responsibility is locating the soldier and protecting the privacy of his family," said Tom Rheinlander, Fort Hood Director of Public Affairs.

Fort Hood officials are not releasing the soldier's name due to the ongoing search operations and investigation.

MORE ON KXXV.COM

+Fort Hood: additional crews deployed to help in search for missing man

+More than 800 volunteers continue to search for missing man on Fort Hood

+ Fort Hood: Emergency crews find vehicle, but not person swept away by flooding

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.