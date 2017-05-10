Highlassies earn all-conference honors

WACO, TX (KXXV) -
Five McLennan softball team players were named to the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference All-Conference team.
Freshman catcher Breanna Heredia and second baseman Victoria Gonzales were named first-team selections. Sophomores Serena Saldivar (first base) and Haley Webre (designated player) were second-team selections along with freshman outfielder Zayra Olguin.
Heredia and Olguin, along with pitcher Victoria Vasquez, were selected to represent McLennan on the Region V North squad at the Texas Junior College Softball Coaches Association Sophomore All-Star weekend to be held in the fall.