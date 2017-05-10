Highlassies earn all-conference honors

Baylor softball took home a total of 10 Big 12 postseason honors, announced Wednesday morning by the conference office. The Lady Bears tied for tops in the conference with four All-Big 12 first team selections, two second teamers, a Big 12-best three All-Freshman honorees, and the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. The six All-Big 12 selections tied for the most ever by a Baylor squad (2006, 2007, 2015), with the total of 10 postseason honors from the Big 12 setting a new record f...

