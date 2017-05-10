Highlassies earn all-conference honors - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Highlassies earn all-conference honors

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Five McLennan softball team players were named to the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference All-Conference team.

Freshman catcher Breanna Heredia and second baseman Victoria Gonzales were named first-team selections. Sophomores Serena Saldivar (first base) and Haley Webre (designated player) were second-team selections along with freshman outfielder Zayra Olguin.

Heredia and Olguin, along with pitcher Victoria Vasquez, were selected to represent McLennan on the Region V North squad at the Texas Junior College Softball Coaches Association Sophomore All-Star weekend to be held in the fall.

  • Wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman dies in car crash

    Wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman dies in car crash

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 10:17 PM EDT2017-05-11 02:17:23 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 10:17 PM EDT2017-05-11 02:17:23 GMT

    The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.

    More >>

    The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.

    More >>

  • Baylor Softball Lands 10 Big 12 Postseason Honors

    Baylor Softball Lands 10 Big 12 Postseason Honors

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 9:21 PM EDT2017-05-11 01:21:39 GMT
    Baylor softball took home a total of 10 Big 12 postseason honors, announced Wednesday morning by the conference office. The Lady Bears tied for tops in the conference with four All-Big 12 first team selections, two second teamers, a Big 12-best three All-Freshman honorees, and the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. The six All-Big 12 selections tied for the most ever by a Baylor squad (2006, 2007, 2015), with the total of 10 postseason honors from the Big 12 setting a new record f...More >>
    Baylor softball took home a total of 10 Big 12 postseason honors, announced Wednesday morning by the conference office. The Lady Bears tied for tops in the conference with four All-Big 12 first team selections, two second teamers, a Big 12-best three All-Freshman honorees, and the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. The six All-Big 12 selections tied for the most ever by a Baylor squad (2006, 2007, 2015), with the total of 10 postseason honors from the Big 12 setting a new record f...More >>

  • 11 Baylor Programs Elevate NCAA APR Scores

    11 Baylor Programs Elevate NCAA APR Scores

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 9:19 PM EDT2017-05-11 01:19:41 GMT
    For the sixth time in the last seven years, Baylor University softball received a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Academic Performance Program award for earning a top 10 ranking with a perfect Academic Progress Rate (APR) score of 1,000. Baylor has received 15 public APR awards in six different sports, including men’s cross country (2006, 2011), baseball (2007, 2012), men’s basketball (2009), men’s golf (2010), women’s golf (2009, 201...More >>
    For the sixth time in the last seven years, Baylor University softball received a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Academic Performance Program award for earning a top 10 ranking with a perfect Academic Progress Rate (APR) score of 1,000. Baylor has received 15 public APR awards in six different sports, including men’s cross country (2006, 2011), baseball (2007, 2012), men’s basketball (2009), men’s golf (2010), women’s golf (2009, 201...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly