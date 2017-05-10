Power outage reported in Falls County

No power in Falls County has caused brief issues for emergency services.

No electricity within the county was reported Wednesday evening.

The lack of power has caused several issues for emergency services, which allows callers to reach 9-1-1, but there was brief delay in dispatching anyone due to the outage. All emergency services are working fine now.

Oncor has been called and estimates the power will be restored by 7:30 p.m.

