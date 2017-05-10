Police warning citizens of rabies after infected raccoon found

Copperas Cove police said that a dog in the area killed a raccoon infected with rabies.

Police said animal control was dispatched to the area of the 1100 block of W. Lincoln in Copperas Cove. Officers found the dead raccoon and sent it off for testing.

The test results revealed that the raccoon was infected with rabies.

Police are urging citizens who believe their pet had contact with a raccoon or any other wild animal in the area to contact Copperas Cove animal control at (254) 547-5584.

Signs of rabies in a human may include fever, headaches, fatigue, respiration difficulties, possible paralysis, hyperactivity or coma.

Signs of rabies in a pet include fever, chewing at infection site, erratic behavior, walking aimlessly, general restlessness, skin irritability, sensitivity to light and any unnatural behavior.

Police also ask citizens to not make contact with wild animals and to keep their pets away from wild animals.

If you see a wild animal acting strange, contact animal control.

