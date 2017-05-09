Police: Man transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting

Killeen police are investigating a shooting that happened on 8th St., between Dunn and Dean Ave. on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said that a man with gunshot wounds was air-flighted to Baylor Scott and White with life-threatening injuries. The man was found on Hoover Ave.

Police said he is stable, but in critical condition.

Police received the call about the incident around 5:30 p.m.

The area has been blocked off with caution tape. Police have five units on scene.

Police said a suspect has not been located at this time.

Police believe the male suspect fled south on 8th St.

