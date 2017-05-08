Village of Salado gets a new police chief - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Village of Salado gets a new police chief

By Hunter Davis, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
SALADO, TX (KXXV) -

After several months of the Village of Salado Police Department being short staffed, there is finally a new chief in town.

Chief Rick Ashe first came to Salado in 1991 where he served in politics. Now, he comes back to Salado in a new leadership role.

Hear more on his return tonight at 10. 

Copyright KXXV 2017. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly