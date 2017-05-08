Police: Man won't face charges for killing pit bull

Waco police said that a man will not face charges after shooting and killing a pit bull that was attacking him and his dog on Monday afternoon.

The 23-year-old was skateboarding with his leashed dog in the area of 21st St. and Reuter Ave. when a pit bull broke free from a nearby backyard.

Police said the pit bull attacked the man’s leashed dog and left several bites on its face and neck. The pit bull then started towards the man on the skateboard.

The man then pulled his concealed pistol and shot and killed the pit bull.

Police said the man was legally carrying the pistol, and he did not commit a crime. The owners of the pit bull could face citations for the incident.

