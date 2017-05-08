McLennan men’s golf team receiving votes in final regular-season Golfweek poll

The McLennan Community College men’s golf team received votes in the final Bushnell Golf­week NJCAA Division I Coaches Poll of the regular season.

Indian Hills (Iowa) is ranked first for the seventh consecutive poll. Dodge City (Kansas) and Eastern Florida State continue to hold the second and third spots.

Other Region V teams to make the poll are: Odessa (Texas) in fourth; Midland (Texas) in fifth; Western Texas in seventh; and New Mexico is tied for eighth.

The Highlanders will compete in their 15th consecutive NJCAA Division I National Championship May 16-19 at Buffalo Dunes Golf Course in Garden City, Kansas.