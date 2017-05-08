Baylor Men's Tennis Adds International Standout Kotorman

Baylor men's tennis head coach Matt Knoll announced the signing of Akos Kotorman to a National Letter of Intent Monday.

"Akos is everything we look for in our program,” Knoll said. “He is hard working, determined, intelligent and dynamic. He's played at the highest level in his country, Europe and the world. Our coaching staff could not be more excited about having Akos join the program."

The lefthander, who is from Budapest, Hungary, holds an International Tennis Federation Junior ranking of No. 62. Kotorman won the Hungarian National Junior Championship under 16 in singles and doubles and the Hungarian National Junior Championship under 18 in singles and doubles. He also reached the final of the European Team Championship under 18. Kotorman plans to major in business and his favorite player is Rafael Nadal.

Kotorman is the second signee for the 2017 class, joining Roy Smith (New Haven, Conn.).

The pair will enter a BU program that has won 13 Big 12 Conference regular season titles and eight tournament crowns over the 21-year history of the league. Under head coach Matt Knoll’s guidance, Baylor has become one of the nation's most successful collegiate men's tennis teams over the past 14 seasons (2002-16). During that span, the Bears have reached the NCAA Championship semifinals five times, winning the national championship in 2004, and reaching at least the round of 16 in 13 of those 14 years.