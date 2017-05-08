New service allows you to see your mail before you receive it

A new feature called “Informed Delivery” from the United States Post Office lets you see your mail before it is delivered.

If you chose to participate in the service, you will get images of your actual letter-sized mail pieces provided to you each morning.

USPS said that flat-sized piece, such as magazines or catalogues, may be added in the future.

To see if your area offers the service, click here.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.