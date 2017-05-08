Waco Police investigating assault involving 7 biker gang members

The Waco Police Department said they are investigating an aggravated assault from over the weekend involving seven members of a known biker gang affiliated with the Banditos.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Chapter 11 Club around 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

When they got there, officers were able to determine one of the biker gang members had held a knife up to a victim’s neck during an assault.

Police say the victim was able to pull a gun from his waistband, and fire off several shots.

He was bleeding, but was able to escape and flee the scene.

The seven biker gang members also fled the scene, and it’s unclear if anyone was hit by the gunfire.

Police are continuing to investigate the assault and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Waco Police.

