Temple firefighters investigating house fire

Firefighters in Temple are still trying to determine the cause of a fire that left four people without a home.

Fire crews responded to the 2500 block of Goliad Street in North Temple yesterday.

Three people were able to get out of the house safely, while a Good Samaritan went inside and brought out the elderly homeowner.

Firefighters also found a dog and a bird inside the home when they arrived. They were safely returned to their owner.

