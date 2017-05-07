Harker Heights sends off high school seniors

Seniors from across Central Texas are gearing up for college.

Joseph Kim plans to spend four years in the United States Air Force and go on to serve our country.

"I'll be attending the Air Force academy in Colorado Springs," Kim said.

Daniel Cole plans to play Baseball at McLennan Community College and then transfer to a division one school later in his career.

Joseph Hamilton plans to earn a degree at the University of Texas at Arlington and achieve a career in physical therapy.

Justin Gordon says he will go to Auburn University and after completing a Biomedical Degree he will go to medical school.

But, before these seniors head off after graduation. Harker Heights High School partnered with the community for one last senior blast.

"Well, today is our Graduating Senior Picnic. this is for graduating seniors, their families and their guests," City of Harker Heights Advisor, Lisa Youngblood said.

This gathering, put on by the city of Harker Heights, KISD and the Veterans Council is for one reason.

"We really want to let the seniors know how proud we are of them and their families. We know this is an amazing accomplishment for them." Youngblood said.

"It was really good for us to come together and kind of have this time before we graduate and split ways," Cole said.

These four students and their 494 other classmates will be walking the stage in the coming weeks and they said they are excited to represent Harker Heights as they move onto their next chapter.

"Graduation is something that happens to everybody and it has to come, but we are all going to go our different ways and do big things," Gordon said.

