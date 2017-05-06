Temple VA hosts veterans fishing tournament

Central Texas veterans are participating in a fishing tournament Saturday.

The tournament hosted by the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System kicks off at 11 a.m. and will wrap up with a lunch award presentation around 1:30 p.m.

Tarrant Lake in Temple was recently stocked, and veterans will be awarded for the first fish, the biggest fish, smallest fish and most fish caught.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.