Emergency system contracted for several CTX counties

The Central Texas Council of Governments, CTCOG, has a contract with CodeRED, an emergency alert system.

The seven counties CodeRED is available to via the CTCOG's contract are Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, Mills and San Saba.

The emergency alerts include anything from flood warnings and severe weather to active shooters or water boil notices.

But, the alerts only go to those residents and/or businesses who register with CodeRED.

To register, visit their website.

