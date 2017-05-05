Police arrest woman for murder of partner - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police arrest woman for murder of partner

CAMERON, TX (KXXV) -

The Cameron Police Department said that they have arrested a woman who is a suspect in a murder Thursday night.

Police said they were called to the home on the 600 block of E. 6th St. around 7:25 p.m.

When they arrived, officers discovered an unresponsive man. The victim was identified as 52-year-old Leroy Taylor.

The victim was transported to the local hospital and was pronounced dead by the Justice of the Peace. 

Police said the suspect was 49-year-old Shira Taylor. Police are still investigating whether Shira and Leroy were married or common-law married.

Shira Taylor was taken into custody and arrested for murder.

