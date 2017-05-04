Woman dead after being struck by train

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a train Thursday evening.

Nolanville Police received a call at 7:41 p.m. about a pedestrian being struck near the N. 5th Street and Central Texas Expressway crossing.

Police said the woman, 27, was found under the train and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Justice of the Peace.

Nolanville Police responded to the scene, as well as Central Bell County Fire Rescue, and BNSF.

A BNSF spokesperson said the woman was not struck at a crossing

Crews are currently waiting on a replacement crew to move the train to recover the body and finish the investigation.

