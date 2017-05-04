Sic'em Delivery expanding to Temple, Belton

You've probably seen Sic'em Delivery drivers cruising around Waco, dropping off food, groceries, and even laundry. And starting May 4, you'll see them down in Temple and Belton.

"We're trying to let people know we're not just a Baylor thing. We're actually a Waco delivery service and now moving outside of Waco," Sic'em Delivery Waco branch manager Zach Stover said.

Stover said they tried to expand to a Dallas suburb, but instead chose an area much closer to home.

"We realize that the Temple/Belton area is the closer, larger next city to Waco, easily accessible within 30 to 45 minutes," he said.

With this expansion down south comes the need for more drivers. Currently, Stover said they have about 60 in Waco.

"We would like to get about 50 more contracted drivers in Temple/Belton. We have a handful right now to start with," he said. "It's the perfect job for someone looking for a part-time gig or for a college student."

He added that having more drivers can help them get to more customers much more quickly.

"We are actually low on drivers. This entire year, we have never been comfortable with the amount of orders we get. We would love to have more drivers just to keep our delivery time very low, minimum 30 to 45 minutes," he said.

If it all goes well, Stover said you'll be seeing the Baylor alumni-owned business in many more places.

"We really want to market and aim for all the smaller cities that do not have any kind of delivery service. We will look into Austin, San Antonio, Dallas and Houston, but it'll be all of the surrounding suburbs that we're really going to focus on," Stover said.

Sic'em Delivery drivers in Temple and Belton will be working from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday for the next month. Then, they'll switch over to their regular 7-days-a-week schedule.

During this first month, he and his coworkers will be meeting with other local restaurants in Temple and Belton to make them available for delivery. Until then, customers in Temple and Belton will only be to order from restaurants that also exist in Waco.

For more information, head on over to sicemdelivery.com.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.