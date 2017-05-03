Woman airlifted to hospital after rollover wreck

A medical helicopter flew a woman to Scott and White Medical Center - Temple after a rollover wreck on U.S. 190 in Nolanville.

It's unclear what caused the woman's Ford F-150 pickup truck to roll near Nolan Ruth Blvd. just after 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters used the jaws of life to free the woman from the truck before she could be airlifted. There's no word on how badly she's hurt.

A man and a child who were also in the pickup went to the hospital in ambulances, but rescuers say their injuries are non-life threatening.

