Large pile of mulch catches fire at Waco wood recycling plant

SPEEGLEVILLE, TX (KXXV) -

A large pile of mulch caught on fire Wednesday evening, causing smoke in the area. 

According to the Speegleville Assistant Fire Chief, the call came in before 6 p.m. The fire at the Waco Wood & Recycling Plant is currently under control. The plant is located at 276 Antler Road. 

A previous fire burned for two days on April 26, caused by a fire in a mulch pit. 

The Speegleville Volunteer Fire Department and China Spring Fire responded. 

