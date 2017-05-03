Large pile of mulch catches fire at Waco wood recycling plant

A large pile of mulch caught on fire Wednesday evening, causing smoke in the area.

According to the Speegleville Assistant Fire Chief, the call came in before 6 p.m. The fire at the Waco Wood & Recycling Plant is currently under control. The plant is located at 276 Antler Road.

A previous fire burned for two days on April 26, caused by a fire in a mulch pit.

The Speegleville Volunteer Fire Department and China Spring Fire responded.

