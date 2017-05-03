Intersection will gain roundabout to help traffic flow

The City of Belton is in the process of constructing a temporary road to act as a detour.

The intersection of Sparta Rd. and Commerce Dr. is going to be replaced with a roundabout to help the flow of traffic.

The project will take about four months, which will mainly be when school is out for the summer.

While the intersection is closed, there will be a detour road connecting Commerce Dr. and Sparta Rd. on the southwest corner of the intersection.

"All the businesses that are along this route will remain open and accessible, but you just might have to change the way that you get there," Paul Romer with the City of Belton said.

The best alternate route is Lake Rd. just north of Sparta Rd.

Sparta Rd. will also be widened to include a middle turn lane and repaired within the next year.

