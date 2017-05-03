Fire Department: Sirens sounded in Groesbeck for severe weather - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Fire Department: Sirens sounded in Groesbeck for severe weather

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

Residents in Groesbeck might be hearing sirens outside, according to Groesbeck Fire Department. 

The sirens were sounded for severe hail and strong winds. 

Groesbeck Fire is advising that residents seek shelter, to go inside and stay indoors and away from windows. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly