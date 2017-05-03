Infantrymen test to become experts

One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan $1.1 trillion measure Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan $1.1 trillion measure Wednesday afternoon.More >>
One person is dead and another is in critical condition after an accident in Lacy Lakeview Wednesday evening.More >>
One person is dead and another is in critical condition after an accident in Lacy Lakeview Wednesday evening.More >>