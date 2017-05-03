Infantrymen test to become experts

The 3rd Cavalry Regiment on Fort Hood is hosting the Expert Infantryman Badge test May 1 thru 4.

The Expert Infantryman Badge test is the main test for infantry soldiers.

It is a week long series of tests made up of physical fitness, land navigation, medical, weapons and patrol testing and finally a 12-mile ruck.

Soldiers from posts all across the Army came to Fort Hood to be tested. This test also helps soldiers gain promotions.

Seven hundred and fifty soldiers started the test on Monday, and only 216 soldiers were still in the running for a badge Wednesday.

"At the end, the soldier that is standing tall with an Expert Infantry Badge, it says he's able to accomplish, overcome and master anything that comes within his path," 1SG Martin Gutierrez of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment said.

Only about eight percent of soldiers who start the testing process will receive a badge at the end of the week in a special ceremony.

