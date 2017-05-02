Police: man apparently has psychotic episode at Walmart

A man having an apparent psychotic episode caused a scare for shoppers at a Waco Walmart Tuesday night.

Sgt. Bobby Cavasos says one customer pepper sprayed the man who had children with him and was acting aggressively. The children belong to the man's girlfriend who later came to the store in an attempt to calm the man down.

Officers eventually arrested the man on outstanding warrants, but after putting him in the police vehicle, officers say he began beating his head on the roof of that vehicle.

Police took him to jail for an evaluation before taking him to jail.