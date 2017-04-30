'Racially insensitive' party sparks discussion at Baylor

A party deemed as "racially insensitive" has sparked a discussion on Baylor University's campus.

The party, which Twitter users described as "Mexican-themed," happened over the weekend, hosted by Baylor fraternity Kappa Sigma.

Baylor's Hispanic Student Association hosted a discussion at the Student Union Building, where several administrators and students joined together for discussion.

"These students are being proactive and they are advocating for more multi-cultural advocacy, social advocacy, or even more competency within our students. I think that's perfect especially because I said and I'll reiterate Baylor culture sometimes does not align with the student culture, and it's about time that it does," said Damian Moncado, a Baylor junior, and president of the Hispanic Student Association.

"It's not acceptable, it's not tolerated. We're here to support our students," said Dr. Elizabeth Palacios, Dean for Student Development and Special Assistant to the President on Diversity. "[The fraternity] will be called in this semester. It's in the process now."

"Basically what I heard from the students today was that they care," said Moncado. "They care about their Baylor brothers and sisters here and I think they really spread the message that it is not ok whenever you represent my culture or you represent someone else's culture."

A protest is scheduled for Monday at noon.

The university released a statement Sunday afternoon:

The University has been made aware of a racially insensitive event that occurred last night off campus. The reported behavior is deeply concerning and does not in any way reflect Baylor's institutional values. University officials are presently investigating the incident and gathering additional information.

News Channel 25 reached out to Kappa Sigma leaders and have not heard back as of Sunday evening.

