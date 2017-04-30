Local group tackles Alzheimer's in charity event

A local group raised money to fight Alzheimer’s disease by hosting a game of women’s flag football at the Waco ISD Stadium.

The Alzheimer’s Association said it’s important to bring awareness to a deadly disorder that affects the physical and mental abilities of the people who have it.

Sandy Maselli, the regional director for the Alzheimer’s Association, said that this is the third year of the Blondes vs. Brunettes flag football fundraiser being in Central Texas. Maselli said the players on each team were made up of young professionals all passionate about raising money for the cause.

“Fundraising is very important for our research, for our care and support of our caregivers who have loved ones living with dementia or Alzheimer’s,” Maselli said. “It increases awareness that people have good brain health, do a lot of exercise and eat appropriate food so that their brain will stay strong.”

Although the final tally of how much was raised is not clear yet, Maselli said the volunteer football players raised more than $21,000 by game day.

“We still have money coming in,” Maselli said.

The Alzheimer Association is also gaining funds from a local Buffalo Wild Wings fundraiser. Maselli said that since the beginning of April, people who ate at the restaurant could say they were eating for the Alzheimer Association, which would donate 15 percent of their food and beverage charges to help the organization.

“It increases the awareness of the disease throughout our seven counties,” Maselli said.

The McLennan county region of the Alzheimer’s Association includes Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hamilton, Hill, and Limestone counties. The organization wants people affected by the disease that help is always available.

Maselli said the office located at 710 N 64th Street offers free consultations and a 24/7 helpline.

“No one is ever alone,” Maselli said. “If they’re in trouble at 3 o’ clock in the morning and they need to ask a question, we have consultants who are social workers that are trained to talk to people at any time of day.”

For more information about the Alzheimer’s Association, visit their website.

