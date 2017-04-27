CINCO DE MAYO: Top 5 Mexican restaurants across Central Texas according to Yelp

According to History, the 5th of May, known as Cinco de Mayo, celebrates the win of the Mexican army over the French on May 5, 1862 in a battle known as the Battle of Puebla, a historical event that took place during the France-Mexican War.
Though the holiday is minor in Mexico, the holiday is celebrated in the United States through food and parties.
If you want to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with the best Central Texas food, here's the top five Mexican Restaurants in our largest cities, according to Yelp:
2310 W Waco Drive
254-235-9470
1801 N. 25th Street
254-235-0892
2505 Robinson Drive
254-662-3359
1520 B Hewitt Drive
254-732-3465
1111 La Salle Avenue
254-754-1115
2510 S. 5th Street
254-231-3416
715 S. 1st Street
254-791-1200
1602 S. 31st Street
254-773-8997
1712 SW H K Dodgen Loop
254-778-9212
17 E. Avenue G
254-778-9212
1908 E. Central Texas Expressway
254-699-0006
516 W Rancier Avenue
254-519-1717
206 E Rancier Avenue
254-526-2326
1111 Willow Springs Road
254-213-9381
1414 S. Fort Hood Street
254-554-3133
Plus, if you are looking for events in our area to celebrate the day, check these out:
Belton
Cinco de Mayo Party hosted by Ministerios Vida
Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis Street
4 p.m.
Waco
Brazos Nights presents Cinco de Mayo
May 5
Indian Springs Park
Temple
Temple's Cinco de Mayo Festival
May 6 - 7
Downtown Temple
