CINCO DE MAYO: Top 5 Mexican restaurants across Central Texas according to Yelp

According to History, the 5th of May, known as Cinco de Mayo, celebrates the win of the Mexican army over the French on May 5, 1862 in a battle known as the Battle of Puebla, a historical event that took place during the France-Mexican War.

Though the holiday is minor in Mexico, the holiday is celebrated in the United States through food and parties.

If you want to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with the best Central Texas food, here's the top five Mexican Restaurants in our largest cities, according to Yelp:

WACO

1. The Ranchito 5



(Source: Google Maps)

2310 W Waco Drive

254-235-9470

2. Rufi's Cocina





(Source: Google Maps)

1801 N. 25th Street

254-235-0892

3. Taqueria El Crucero



(Source: Google Maps)

2505 Robinson Drive

254-662-3359

4. Mi Casita Mexican Food





1520 B Hewitt Drive

254-732-3465

5. La Familia Restaurant



(Source: Google Maps)

1111 La Salle Avenue

254-754-1115

TEMPLE

1. Rita's Taqueria





(Source: Google Maps)

2510 S. 5th Street

254-231-3416

2. El Dorado Restaurant





(Source: Google Maps)

715 S. 1st Street

254-791-1200

3. El Taco Jalisco Mexican Restaurant





1602 S. 31st Street

254-773-8997

4. Monterey's Little Mexico





(Source: Google Maps)

1712 SW H K Dodgen Loop

254-778-9212

5. Abuelita's Cafe





(Source: Google Maps)

17 E. Avenue G

254-778-9212

KILLEEN

1. Mas Fajitas Mexican Restaurant





(Source: Google Maps)

1908 E. Central Texas Expressway

254-699-0006

2. El Taco Jalisco Mexican Restaurant

516 W Rancier Avenue

254-519-1717

3. Las Brazas Pollos Asados





(Source: Google Maps)

206 E Rancier Avenue

254-526-2326

4. Las Tapatias





(Source: Google Maps)

1111 Willow Springs Road

254-213-9381

5. Taqueria Mexico Lindo





(Source: Google Maps)

1414 S. Fort Hood Street

254-554-3133

Plus, if you are looking for events in our area to celebrate the day, check these out:

Belton

Cinco de Mayo Party hosted by Ministerios Vida

Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis Street

4 p.m.

Waco

Brazos Nights presents Cinco de Mayo

May 5

Indian Springs Park

Temple

Temple's Cinco de Mayo Festival

May 6 - 7

Downtown Temple

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.