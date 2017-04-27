CINCO DE MAYO: Top 5 Mexican restaurants across Central Texas ac - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

CINCO DE MAYO: Top 5 Mexican restaurants across Central Texas according to Yelp

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

According to History, the 5th of May, known as Cinco de Mayo, celebrates the win of the Mexican army over the French on May 5, 1862 in a battle known as the Battle of Puebla, a historical event that took place during the France-Mexican War. 

Though the holiday is minor in Mexico, the holiday is celebrated in the United States through food and parties. 

If you want to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with the best Central Texas food, here's the top five Mexican Restaurants in our largest cities, according to Yelp:

WACO

1. The Ranchito 5 


(Source: Google Maps)
2310 W Waco Drive 
254-235-9470

2. Rufi's Cocina 


 

(Source: Google Maps) 
1801 N. 25th Street
254-235-0892

3. Taqueria El Crucero


(Source: Google Maps) 
2505 Robinson Drive
254-662-3359

4. Mi Casita Mexican Food



1520 B Hewitt Drive
254-732-3465

5. La Familia Restaurant


(Source: Google Maps) 
1111 La Salle Avenue
254-754-1115

TEMPLE

1. Rita's Taqueria 



(Source: Google Maps) 
2510 S. 5th Street
254-231-3416

2. El Dorado Restaurant 



(Source: Google Maps)
715 S. 1st Street 
254-791-1200

3. El Taco Jalisco Mexican Restaurant 



1602 S. 31st Street 
254-773-8997

4. Monterey's Little Mexico 



(Source: Google Maps) 
1712 SW H K Dodgen Loop
254-778-9212

5. Abuelita's Cafe



(Source: Google Maps) 
17 E. Avenue G
254-778-9212

KILLEEN

1. Mas Fajitas Mexican Restaurant 



(Source: Google Maps) 
1908 E. Central Texas Expressway
254-699-0006

2. El Taco Jalisco Mexican Restaurant

516 W Rancier Avenue
254-519-1717

3. Las Brazas Pollos Asados



(Source: Google Maps) 
206 E Rancier Avenue
254-526-2326

4. Las Tapatias



(Source: Google Maps) 
1111 Willow Springs Road
254-213-9381

5. Taqueria Mexico Lindo 



(Source: Google Maps) 
1414 S. Fort Hood Street
254-554-3133

Plus, if you are looking for events in our area to celebrate the day, check these out:

Belton 

Cinco de Mayo Party hosted by Ministerios Vida
Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis Street
4 p.m.

Waco

Brazos Nights presents Cinco de Mayo
May 5
Indian Springs Park 

Temple

Temple's Cinco de Mayo Festival
May 6 - 7 
Downtown Temple

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly