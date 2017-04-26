CTX police, DEA partnering for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

Local police departments are teaming up with the Drug Enforcement Administration for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday.

In 2016, Texans turned in nearly 40 tons of prescription drugs during National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, according to the DEA. Texas had the biggest turnout in the country, and police and the DEA are hoping to have a similar turnout this year.

There will be nearly 4,000 collection sites around the country to collect potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

If you don't get rid of them the right way, they can end up in the wrong hands, the DEA warns. Drug abuse, accidental poisonings, and overdoses are just some of the consequences.

Studies show people who abuse prescription drugs usually get them from family or friends.

More than a dozen Central Texas police departments will set up collection sites this Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They won't ask you any questions or have you sign any papers. Simply drop the prescription drugs off in their original container.

The following police departments in McLennan County and Bell County are participating in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day:

McLennan County: Lacy Lakeview Police Department Bellmead Police Department Lorena Police Department Hewitt Police Department Waco Police Department Baylor Police Department Woodway Public Safety Department

Bell County: Nolanville Police Department Killeen Police Department Harker Heights Police Department Temple Police Department



For a complete list of collection sites, visit nationaltakebackday.com.

