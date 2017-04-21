New H-E-B in Killeen has a lot more to offer customers

Friday, the new H-E-B in Killeen held their grand opening and ribbon cutting for the new location. The doors opened at 6:00 a.m. where dozens from the community were lined up waiting to step inside.

Community Coordinator Johnny Mojica said this location has a lot more to offer the customers including a new restaurant and curbside shopping options.

“This new location will allow our area customers to do their shopping online and to pick up on the side of the store and we’ll load their groceries into their car,” Mojica said.

The restaurant True Texas BBQ is the only one in the Central Texas region, Mojica says they offer multiple Texas beers on tap for Customers to enjoy while they shop or dine in the restaurant.

The new H-E-B has provided over 200 new jobs for residents in the area and the store has a total of almost 300 employees. The new location is located at 1101 W Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen TX 76549.

