Police trying to find driver in hit and run crash

One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.

Waco PD found the 36-year-old victim lying in the street at S 11th St. and Clay Ave around 11:15 p.m.

Police said he was hit by at least one vehicle, but the driver did not stick around after the crash.

The victim was sent to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest with a broken leg but is expected to recover.

Waco Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (254) 750-7500.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All Rights Reserved.