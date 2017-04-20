U.S. Army Colonel speaks at Youthsport Church of Christ

Youngsport Church of Christ is hosting a four day event for all those touched by post traumatic stress disorder also known as PTDS.

Day one included a conversation with U.S. Army Colonel Rickie Hagan about his experiences with PTSD, drugs,suicide, alcohol and divorce. The event started with Pastor Bryan Hodges interviewing Colonel Hagan followed by a open discussion for those in attendance who needed guidance.

Colonel Hagan said he shares his story in hopes to help those who might be going through the same thing and need to hear how he overcame his troubles.

"Fort Hood is one of the biggest if not the biggest military instillation in the United States, Colonel Hagan said. "The suicide rate is really bad here and domestic violence, divorce rate and so we are trying to if we can get one to try God."

Colonel Hagan also encourages soldiers to never quit when they are in a tough spot and to come out to Youngsport Church of Christ to benefit from the 4 day event.

