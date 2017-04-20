New moms learn natural ways to combat postpartum depression

Having a baby is a wonderful accomplishment, and it often brings joy to many families, but there are some moms who have the opposite effect.

The baby blues is something many new moms can relate to, but doctors believe there are natural ways to help combat this illness.

Studies show there are more than 3 million cases each year of moms being diagnosed with postpartum depression.

Doctors said it's a common condition in new moms, and they can be diagnosed up to one year after having their baby.

Some of the symptoms of postpartum depression include mood changes, being less motivated to take care of yourself and your baby or being unable to sleep. This type of depression can be caused by a change in hormones after having your baby.

OBGYN Doctor Aleigha Delukie from Baylor Scott & White said there are many ways to treat this illness, and it all starts with a strong support system.

“Sometimes it's as simple as saying you got to do some things to address wellness. You have to get outside, you have to get in the sunshine, you have to go for walks, you have to get a little bit of exercise. You can't be cooped up in the house all day with the baby,” Delukie said.

This illness can affect the mom’s ability to bond with the baby, but doctors said developing that strong support system and not being afraid to ask for help can make all the difference.

“Everybody hears 'oh sleep when the baby is sleep,' which in theory sounds great except that other things don't do themselves while your sleeping. So sometimes the best way to help moms is to take a little bit of their to-do list away from them,” Delukie said.

There is medication that can be prescribed for postpartum depression, but doctors said some of the best medicine includes a healthy diet - which can play a major role in helping the body to function properly.

