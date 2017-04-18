Baylor announces university's first female president

Baylor University has announced that Dr. Linda Livingstone has been selected as new university president.

Livingstone returns to Baylor after she serving as associate dean of graduate programs for the Hankamer School of Business in which she was responsible for all graduate degree business programs. Dr. Livingstone was an associate professor in the department of management from 1997-2002 and an assistant professor in the same department from 1991-1997. She also was a member of the Faculty Athletics Council during her tenure at Baylor.

Livingstone is the current dean and professor of management at The George Washington University School of Business. Before her time there, she served 12 years at Pepperdine as dean of the Graziadio School of Business and Management.

She will be the 15th president of Baylor, and the first female president of the university.

The board of regents said Livingstone was the unanimous choice, following the recommendation of the 12-member Presidential Search Committee.

“I chose to begin my academic career at Baylor in significant part because of Baylor’s Christian mission. To return to Baylor to partner with the exceptional faculty, staff, students and administrators to fulfill the University’s vision to be a top-tier research institution, committed to excellence in all aspects of University life, while strengthening the Christian mission is an opportunity I look forward to with enthusiasm,” Livingstone said.

She will start as president on June 1.

“Dr. Livingstone brings an accomplished academic career to Baylor, combined with a strong appreciation and support of Baylor’s mission. A longtime Baptist and former Baylor faculty member, she has a passion for the distinctiveness of Baylor’s Christian mission in higher education,” chair of the Baylor Board of Regents Ronald Murff said.

Dr. Livingstone has led The George Washington University School of Business since 2014, overseeing approximately 3,500 students in undergraduate, master’s and Ph.D. programs and more than 57,000 alumni worldwide.

