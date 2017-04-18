Overnight fire damages Temple home - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Overnight fire damages Temple home

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Temple Fire and Rescue) (Source: Temple Fire and Rescue)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

A home is now damaged after a fire broke out at 4:46 a.m. in Temple.

According to Temple Fire and Rescue, firefighters used a defensive attack for that fire in at 1000 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Tuesday morning.

Firefighters gained control of the blaze around 5:10 a.m., and add no one was in the home at the time.  There are no injuries associated with the fire. 

