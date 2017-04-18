Overnight fire damages Temple home

A home is now damaged after a fire broke out at 4:46 a.m. in Temple.

According to Temple Fire and Rescue, firefighters used a defensive attack for that fire in at 1000 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Tuesday morning.

Firefighters gained control of the blaze around 5:10 a.m., and add no one was in the home at the time. There are no injuries associated with the fire.

