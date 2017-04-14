CTX medical center is standing up against child abuse

McLane Children's Medical Center held it's second annual Stand Up Against Child Abuse event. The event focused on raising awareness of the child abuse issue that is rising in the community.

According, to Children's Advocacy Centers of Texas 185 children here in Texas are victims of child abuse everyday.

Those who attended the event wore blue to support to the cause, were able to hear speeches from those who deal with these cases on a daily bases and take pictures with the Temple Police Department mascot.

Kelly Hardy is the executive director for CASA for Children in Bell and Coryell County and says that it is important to educate the community because child abuse is becoming very common.

"We must as communities understand that when a hospital of this nature has 872 child abuse victims in a year we have a epidemic that needs to be addressed." Hardy said.

Hardy also says she hopes that events like this will keep the community informed and if urges anyone that suspects child abuse to report it.

