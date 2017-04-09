Belton family, dog displaced after garage fire

A Belton family and their dog were without a home Sunday after an early-morning fire.

Firefighters got the call about 6:15 a.m. for reports of a fire at a home on Eagle Point View West Avenue in Belton.

The fire started in the garage, Central Bell Fire & Rescue Lt. Carlson said. The garage was a total loss.

The house also had heavy smoke damage, Carlson said.

Two adults, two children, and a dog were displaced, Sparta Volunteer Fire Department Chief Matthew Mullins said.

No one was hurt.

The American Red Cross was at the scene assisting the family.

