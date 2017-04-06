Burkes Outlet opens location in Temple

Residents in Bell County now have a new place to shop, with the opening of Burkes Outlet in Temple

The store located at 3104 South 31st street opened this morning at 9:00 a.m.

Several residents came out in to take advantage of the grand opening deals and savings. The ribbon was cut by former State Rep. Molly White and district managers. The new location, White said, shows how Bell County is a fast growing economy and that residents should be proud to be a part of that.

Burkes Outlet is unique from stores in the area because the employees work schedule is geared toward high school students, college students, and those whose time may be limited during the week so that they may have an opportunity for employment.

