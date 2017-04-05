Early morning fire creates millions of dollars of damage

The Troy Fire Department said damage after an early Wednesday morning fire at the Anderton Casting Factory is estimated at 5 million dollars.

Firefighters got the call about 3:30 a.m., according to Troy Volunteer Fire Department Chief Justin Jackson. The fire started at the aluminum auto part factory when a piece of machinery malfunctioned. The machinery sent molten metal shooting out setting the ceiling on fire.

The entire building became engulfed with flames, the roof eventually collapsing. Jackson said the flames were too dangerous to enter the factory when they arrived.

There were employees inside the factory at the time of the fire but Jackson said they made it out safely.

There were no reports of any injuries, he said.

Jackson said the fire burned until 3 p.m., but now there are just small spots under heavy machinery being monitored by plant personnel.

Anderton Casting was acquired by Anderton Investments in 2015. Prior to the factory operated under the name C &H Diecastings. During their time as C&H they received 24 OSHA violations in 2012 and 11 in 2014.

