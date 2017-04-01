Youth Chorus of Central Texas performs "Children's Earth Anthem"

The Youth Chorus of Central Texas packed a dig shelter at the Waco Mammoth National Monument on Saturday morning.

The choir performed the song "Children's Earth Anthem" as part of the National Park Service's 100th anniversary.

"It's been a passion of mine to connect young people with our earth through as many media as possible. And what better way than through the arts?" the song's lyricist Louise Phillips said.

Phillips said she wrote the song four years ago.

"I wanted to get them inspired by the song and the words and also to inspire others," she said. "Nature is just the perfect learning ground, the perfect place to be curious, and to develop imagination. I want them to feel happy. I want them to have a good feeling inside. After all, music is about that."

Youth choirs across the country continue to perform the song at national parks.

