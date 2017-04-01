El Paso Rep. Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Waco

An El Paso congressman paid a visit to Waco this morning to raise support for his 2018 senate campaign.

Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke spoke to several dozen Democrats at the Common Grounds coffee house near the Baylor campus.

Democrats from Baylor University and McLennan Community College helped organize the meeting.

Even though his campaign launched just Friday, he's already got a busy schedule.

"I want to listen to everyone. And that's why I'm in Waco, it's why I was in Wichita Falls, that's why I'm in Amarillo, and Midland, and Odessa, and Big Spring, and Abilene. That's why I'm in every part of the state, because it's going to take everyone from all 254 counties, to get this country and the state back on the right track. I want to help make that happen," he said.

O'Rourke hopes to unseat Republic Sen. Ted Cruz in the 2018 election.

