3rd Annual Texas Food Truck Showdown kicks off Saturday

Downtown Waco is going to see lots of food trucks on Saturday.

The Texas Food Truck Showdown is celebrating its third year.

Nearly 40 trucks from all over Texas are coming to Waco just for this event.

Not only will they be serving a variety of food, drinks, and treats, they're also competing for $5,000.

Leaders with the Greater Waco Chamber said the showdown helps put Waco on the map.

"We want for people to know that we are thriving downtown. As a segway, we've got the farmers market down here now, we've got Magnolia there, we've got the river here and Cameron Park. It's just really centrally located to bring everybody together in one spot," director of sports and special events Amanda Haygood said.

Last year, more than 20,000 people showed up. Haygood said they're expecting an even larger crowd this year.

Gates open at 10 a.m. Saturday - rain or shine.

You can purchase tickets to buy food and drinks online until midnight Friday or at the event on Saturday.

There will also be free activities, like face painting, live entertainment, and so much more.

Head on over to the Texas Food Truck Showdown's website for more information.

