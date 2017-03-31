Better Business Bureau warns consumers of severe-weather scams

Severe weather usually brings out two kinds of storm chasers: the ones who actually chase storms and the others who chase you and your money, according to the Better Business Bureau.

BBB regional director Adam Price said those so-called storm chasers, or rogue contractors, come in from all over the country and steal money from people hit hard by the storms.

They make false promises, like saying they can get started on the work that same day and just need the money upfront, he said. They also claim they talked to your neighbors so they can convince you there are other people using their services.

Most of the time, Price said, they're just out to get your hard-earned money without ever doing any work. And although anyone can be a target, they usually pick on our most vulnerable.

"In this particular area of home improvement scams and issues, the elderly are more likely to fall for that because they're at home, they're gonna answer the door, and they're not physically able oftentimes to do the repairs themselves," Price said.

If you happen to need repairs after severe weather hits, the Better Business Bureau has some tips to keep protect yourself from these rogue contractors.

Contact your insurance company immediately. You want to make sure you understand your deductibles and what your policy covers before having any work done.

Find a trustworthy contractor. The Better Business Bureau recommends you look up a business on bbb.org to make sure it's accredited. You can also check to see if they're licensed or insured with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Take your time signing a contract. Get multiple offers and make sure you're reading the fine line on your final contract.

Avoid paying a large sum upfront. ? Don't work with anyone who tells you to pay upfront for the whole job, and don't pay with cash.

Beware of door-to-door solicitations. ? Keep an eye out for people going door to door with no contact information offering to make repairs.



