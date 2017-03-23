Copperas Cove receives the Governor's Community Achievement Award

The City of Copperas Cove has received a state environmental award and will use it for a landscaping project.

Every year ten winners are recognized by the non-profit organization Keep Texas Beautiful for the Governor's Community Achievement Award. Communities are awarded based on their efforts to beautify their communities.

Winners will share two million dollars in landscaping funding from the Texas Department of Transportation.

The organization Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful wants to use the city award to add a median on the east entry on Business Highway 190.

Executive Director of Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Silvia Rhoads says this project will add some scenery when entering the city and also keep those traveling safe.

"First impressions we believe count a lot for maybe a stranger that might come into our city and drive through," Rhoads says. "So I think it's going to change that face of the city."

Rhoads says the city will officially receive the award in June and will finalize their plans.

